‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Reveals How Quarantining Has ‘Tested’ Her Relationship With Fiance Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey shared how she and Mike Hill’s relationship is going during the quarantine.

Like many couples, Bailey and Hill have been in the same home together due to the global COVID-19 health crisis. Viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta will know the pair are currently in a long-distance relationship. Hill is an anchor for FOX Sports in Los Angeles, and the couple typically travels to see one another. However, they’ve decided to stay in LA with their children until it’s deemed safe to travel again.

Bailey recently sat down with Us Weekly to give insight on how she and Hill are handling their new dynamic. She admitted they both have been trying not to annoy each other during this time. However, the couple has been “tested” while spending most of their days together. Throughout their relationship, Bailey said she always hoped they would be under the same roof instead of having to schedule time with one another. Now that she’s had said time, she joked it’s been more than what she bargained for.

“I was laughing because one of the things that I used to complain about being in a bicoastal relationship is spending quality time together. Well, this is quality [time],” Bailey shared. “I didn’t mean morning, noon, night, breakfast, lunch, dinner. I didn’t mean the only time that we go out is to go to Costco. OK? I kind of had to eat my words on that since I’m eating everything else around here.”

To ensure their relationship is in good standing post-quarantine, Bailey said she and Hill give each other “space” each day. She shared that they both value spending time alone, and Bailey can tell when Hill needs to be by himself.

“I can tell when he needs a minute,” she explained. “He can tell when I need a minute.”

Although she can admit their extra time together hasn’t been perfect, Bailey credits the quarantine for her and Hill now having a tighter bond with each other. She also confirmed she is all-in when it comes to her upcoming nuptials to Hill. He proposed to her while she was filming Season 12 of RHOA. The proposal took place at Bailey’s opening of her wine cellar in front of all her friends and family. Several of her co-stars were also in attendance for the summer 2019 event.

Hill and Bailey met on the set of The Steve Harvey Show back in early 2018. At the time, Bailey had finalized her divorce from ex-husband Peter Thomas. During the special, Harvey selected Hill as one of Bailey’s potential suitors. Bailey chose to go on a date with him, and the couple became official in August 2018.