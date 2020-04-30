UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Fit Figure In A Tiny White Bikini

Paige VanZant has continued her trend of posting photos in small tops on Instagram this week. Her latest update featured a shot in a tiny white bikini which was from her photo shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue last year.

The UFC fighter has been treating fans to a barrage of sultry posts lately. This comes on the heels of her uploading multiple synchronized dance videos with her husband Austin Vanderford. Prior to that the couple appeared in a series of naked photos that captured them performing various activities around their home. She has posted three solo pictures this week that showcased her cleavage.

In the most recent post, the model – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – added a snap from her first appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The 26-year-old wore her blond hair messy for the shoot as she stood on the beach and stared into the camera with hair covering most of her face.

VanZant’s athletic body was on display as she sported a white thin-strapped bikini. The cups on the top barely covered her breasts as she stood offering a side view of her body. Her sculpted arms were prominent as was a tattoo on her upper torso just beside her bikini top. She wore several swimsuits for the shoot including a colorful monokini, a green thin-strapped two-piece, and a pale pink bikini.

Fans of the flyweight fighter flocked to the photo, and over 136,000 Instagram users gave their support by hitting the “like” button on the post. There were over 1,300 comments left on the snap as many of her 2.5 million followers replied with tongue and fire emoji. Fellow female MMA fighter Pearl Gonzalez left an emoji to show her approval.

Multiple fans replied to her caption by requesting she create an “OnlyFans” account, or post more shots in bathing suits.

“We totally want new bikini content,” one admirer commented.

“And you weren’t even in shape!!!! Dayuuuuuum,” an excited fan responded.

“You need to do another shoot with them. Does ESPN still do the Body Issue thing even though the magazine has folded?” another follower asked.

Several Instagram users mentioned wanting to see the 115-pound fighter back in action.

“Nah, fight Maycee,” a UFC enthusiast wrote referring to Maycee Barber.

As mentioned in a previous article on The Inquisitr, VanZant has been training hard while in quarantine. Her husband recently captured a photo of VanZant throwing up into a waste basket after an intense training session.