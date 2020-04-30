Camila Bernal Puts Buns On Display While Wearing Rainbow Swimsuit

Camila Bernal has wowed her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post. Donning a skimpy swimsuit, she posed poolside. Her fans instantly responded to the racy snap.

Laying on her stomach, the Instagram model stretched out her toned legs and crossed her arms under her chin. Wearing a rainbow-striped bikini with a thong-cut back, her curvaceous buns were certainly the center of attention in the picture and all her fans could talk about in the comments section.

Camila’s long brunette locks are straightened and cascade down over her back and stop short of her tiny waist. As a result of this, a lot of the swimsuit is covered up, drawing attention to her pert derriere and long toned and suntanned legs. Laying on fake grass, the shot is taken next to a pool, and the cool blue water is seen at the very edge of the image. The celebrity tagged photographer Pedro Rolle Jr. in the post.

Camila used the hashtag #happyhumpday to caption the photo to celebrate the fact that it is now halfway through the working week. Although, for many who are in lockdown, it is a reminder for those who are finding the days blending together. She also added a couple of camel emoji in differing colors for extra emphasis.

As soon as Camila posted the image, her followers instantly responded. Within eight hours of posting, the shot had garnered more than 32,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

“Flawless,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“The best view,” a fan said.

“An Absolute feast,” another person commented.

Instagram model Veronica Rodriguezveus merely used a heart-eyed and fire emoji in order to convey how she felt. Many other fans also did the same. In fact, some were so overcome with emotion that they used long rows of emoji to fully get their feelings across to Camila. Most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, fire, and drooling emoji. However, the peach emoji was prevalent as well in a definite reference to the highlight of the image.

While Camila’s latest Instagram post only shows off a little risque skin, her post in celebration of Earth Day was much racier. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Instagram model appeared to bare all as she stood in front of a waterfall. However, on closer inspection, she did appear to be wearing a nude-colored thong bikini in order to maintain some modesty.