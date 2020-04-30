Britney Spears Explains How She Burned Her Gym Down Before Exercising In Black Sports Bra And Tiny Shorts

Luckily, Britney prefers exercising outdoors.

Britney Spears always looks smoking hot when she’s working out in her skimpy athletic ensembles, but she literally set her gym on fire a few months ago.

On Wednesday, Britney took to Instagram to explain why it’s been so long since she’s filmed one of her popular workout videos inside her home gym. According to the 38-year-old “Oops…I Did It Again” hitmaker, she accidentally burned her gym down six months ago.

Britney addressed her fans in an IGTV video that was filmed inside the gym. She stated that she hadn’t been inside the room since it was mostly destroyed. She also took responsibility for the fire.

“I had two candles, and — yeah. One thing led to another, and I burned it down,” Britney said.

The fitness enthusiast stated that two pieces of gym equipment were all that survived the fire, and they were visible in the background of her video. She then proceeded to demonstrate one of her workout routines, but she didn’t utilize the machines. Instead, she used a small pair of dumbbells.

For her sweat session, Britney rocked a pair of tiny blue-and-white patterned shorts with the waistband rolled down to make them even shorter. She was also wearing a black sports bra that featured a strappy V-shaped detail above the garment’s low scoop neck. On her feet, she was wearing a pair of blue sneakers with neon-orange shoelaces. She accessorized her outfit with a white puka shell necklace.

Britney was wearing her blond hair pulled up in a folded-over ponytail. She was sporting her signature smokey eye shadow and smudged black eyeliner.

At the beginning of her sped-up exercise video, Britney was also wearing a knotted blue T-shirt. However, it didn’t remain on for long.

The singer began her workout by performing a few standing straight-arm front delt raises. Next, she did a set of lateral raises. She alternated between these two exercises a few times before switching things up with a series of squats and lunges.

Britney eventually moved out to her balcony, where she did a series of yoga sequences. In the caption of her post, the singer revealed that she prefers working out outdoors.

As of this writing, Britney’s video has been liked over 131,000 times. Her fans also flocked to the comments section of her post to react to her fiery confession.

“Workout was so hot, it set the gym on fire,” read one response.

“Talk about feeling the burn at the gym!” another commenter quipped.

“Queen of arson,” wrote a third fan.

“Workout inspo! Keep killing it and burning it DOWN,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many fans also commented on how amazing Britney’s abs looked, but the singer’s svelte figure isn’t just the result of working out. In a previous Instagram post, Britney stated that she’s been missing her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, so much that it has caused her to lose weight.