Poll Shows Joe Biden And Donald Trump Locked In Tight Race In Traditionally Red State Of Texas

Joe Biden may be creating a tight race in November in an unlikely state.

New polling shows that the former vice president is holding a slim lead over Donald Trump in the traditionally red state of Texas, an outcome that could create a nearly impossible path for victory for the president. As The Hill noted, the polling comes from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling, showing that Biden had the support of 47 percent of voters compared to 46 percent for Trump.

The lead was within the poll’s 3.1 percent margin of error, the report noted, putting the two in a statistical tie. But it had other signs of trouble for Trump, including low marks for his reaction to the coronavirus yet high marks for other Republicans in the state.

“The same poll found that amid the coronavirus pandemic, just 46 percent of Texas voters said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, and 49 percent said they disapprove,” the report noted.

“The poll also found that 58 percent of Texas voters surveyed said they approve of Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) job performance and just 30 percent said they disapprove.”

Trump has reportedly struggled in accepting the series of difficult polls that in recent weeks have shown Biden widening a lead. As The Inquisitr reported, a series of independent reports claimed that Trump grew angry at campaign manager Brad Parscale during a recent conference call to discuss the polling, yelling at Parscale and even threatening to sue him — though some reports claimed the threat was not legitimate.

Parscale and other top campaign staff have reportedly pushed Trump away from holding daily briefings on the coronavirus, believing that they are not helping his standing in the polls.

A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll showed that Biden held a 10-point lead over Trump in a head-to-head matchup with no third-party candidate. A report from USA Today noted that Trump was suffering from the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with Biden’s lead over Trump growing amid the controversy the president has caused with a series of controversial statements.

If Biden were to defeat Trump in Texas, it could lead to a nearly impossible deficit for Trump after he narrowly won in 2016 thanks to wins in Rust Belt states over Hillary Clinton. Texas and its 38 electoral votes have gone to Republicans in each of the last 10 elections, with Jimmy Carter the last Democrat to win there in 1976.