Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In An Electric Blue Bikini

Lindsey Pelas stunned in her latest Instagram story, posing in a bright blue bikini in three different pieces of footage. The sexy videos, which she shared on Tuesday, April 28, left her 9 million followers thirsty for more.

She wore a two-piece with an ombre design, each cup transitioning from a cerulean shade at the bottom to a bold cobalt blue as they reached her shoulders. The string bikini featured silver chains as straps. Lindsey flaunted her buxom bust and ample cleavage in the clips, her chest nearly spilling out of the top. Her midriff was taut and toned.

The bathing suit bottoms were dangerously low-cut, the sides riding high on her hips and showcasing all of her curves.

In the first video, Lindsey let her fans know that the posts were a throwback to a past shoot.

“Not today. But a cute day,” she wrote in the caption of the short Boomerang, her head barely moving as she fluttered her eyelashes. Her voluptuous chest was the focal point of the video clip.

In the second clip, Ludacris’ “Fantasy” blasted in the background as the model sat on concrete steps. She twisted her body back-and-forth, modeling at slightly different angles to ensure that the photographer caught the best poses. She rested one hand on the stairs while she slid the other up her thigh seductively. She stared directly at the lens with some serious bedroom eyes, tilting her head from side-to-side in a sultry fashion.

“Work honey,” she captioned the video.

The third video showed Lindsey from further away. This time, she sat on the edge of a stool, one foot touching the ground. She ran a hand through her long, wavy tresses before posing with that hand on her hip. Her other hand gripped the seat. She tossed back her hair multiple times for the shot, her intense gaze hardly wavering. As she moved from side-to-side, her bust was even more emphasized, her hourglass figure on full display.

Lindsey’s platinum locks were dark at the root, giving her lengthy tresses an ombre effect.

She wore a face full of makeup, starting with her brown brows, which were shaped and arched high over her olive green eyes. Her lids were brushed with a light brown shade, the color nearly reaching her brow bone. Her lashes were coated with black mascara and curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her contoured cheekbones were brushed with bronzer. She wore a dark liner around her plump pout, which was filled in with a frosty mocha lipstick.