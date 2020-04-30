Demi Rose Is Zen In Sheer Black Underwear

Instagram influencer Demi Rose recently went zen in her latest set of images. Holding a flower, she posed in black underwear for her 13.9 million followers.

In the set, she donned a lacy black plunging bra with a matching sheer thong In the first image, Demi kneeled while holding a pale pink rose. Her curvaceous derriere is on display as she leaned slightly forward. Wearing a white towel wrapped around her hair, she captioned the post with the single word, “Zen,” and included a red rose and star emoji for extra emphasis.

The image has a geotag of London, United Kingdom, and, as a result of this, is likely a recent snap taken from inside the model‘s home.

The cream curtains are drawn and soft lighting is achieved with the use of candles. One large yellow pillar one is set up on the glass-topped dining table. A floral display is surrounding it. On another glass table in the foreground of the photo, more candles are shown.

The whole room is accentuated with dusky pink. From the comfy chairs at Demi’s dining table to matching highlights in the giant rug upon which the celebrity sits, and to the glow of lighting that gives Demi a glowing complexion.

A large glass vase is positioned behind Demi and it is filled with the same blushing pink roses like the one the Instagram model is holding in her hands. However, these roses are accentuated with plenty of green foliage and some smaller white sprays of flowers.

A second image showed Demi sitting on one of her dining chairs as she adjusts her thong. Stretching one foot in front of the other, she leaned slightly forward for the photo. Her dog is also included in this shot.

As soon as Demi posted the racy set, her followers started responding. Within one hour, the picture had garnered 176,000 likes and more than one thousand comments.

“This is my favorite set of you this far!!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“The best collection of beautiful curves on a woman—ever!!” a fan said, using the heart-eyed and purple heart emoji for extra emphasis.

“Looking very beautiful,’ another person wrote, also including multiple emoji to further emphasize their thoughts.

With a current perchance for black, Demi recently posted an Instagram pic where she donned a plunging black bodysuit, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She followed this up with a video to her Instagram story that wowed her legions of fans.