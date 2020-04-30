Will Smith Had A Remote ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion

Will Smith had a virtual Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion on Wednesday.

The actor reunited with his cast mates during his Snapchat Discovers series, WFH Will From Home. The cast joined together to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary, which aired on September 10, 1990.

Smith was joined by his cast mates Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff on a Zoom call.

He couldn’t contain his excitement and wanted to share the reunion with his fans. He posted a snippet of the get together and wrote a caption linking to the full video in his Instagram bio.

This was the first time that the cast has all been together on screen again since the show completed in 1996. The actor commented on his appreciation for the having the time to catch up with everyone during the coronavirus quarantine.

“It’s beautiful pause button for us to stop and think about what’s really necessary,” Will said. “How often do we even pop on a call and say, ‘Hey, how you doing?’,” he said, according to E! News.

Smith played clips from some of his favorite episodes from the show and most iconic scenes. Marcell reminisced about the pilot episode of the show.

“Coming to do the audition, spending that few moments with Avery standing outside smoking a cigarette, coming in, meeting you. I wasn’t scared. I wasn’t apprehensive. It just seemed natural and I enjoyed it,” he said.

Snapchat also promoted the reunion on YouTube by posting video clips. One of the scenes revealed that Ribeiro convinced Smith to name his character after himself.

Another clip showed the actor asking his cast mates how they handled only being known as their Fresh Prince characters in the real world. DJ Jazzy Jeff said he only got annoyed when people would try to do the handshake that he and Smith shared on the show.

“You would see in peoples’ eyes when they were about to sneak the handshake, and I would just grab their hand and hold it!” Jeff said, cites Rolling Stone.

Smith began the Will At Home series earlier this month to help entertain people stuck at home due to COVID-19. Other notable guests on the show have been Dr. Anthony Fauci, Guy Fieri and Tyra Banks.

There will be a part two to the Fresh Prince reunion that will honor James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on the show. The second part will air on Thursday, reports ABC News.