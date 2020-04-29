Kendall Jenner Was Spotted Taking A Road Trip With Jordyn Woods’ Rumored Ex, Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has recently been romantically linked to Jordyn Woods‘ old flame, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.

According to TMZ, Jenner and Booker were seen out in Arizona on Wednesday, April 29. The outlet shared several photos of the two, which were taken at a rest stop near Sedona. They both stood outside of Booker’s Mercedes-Benz Maybach for a bathroom break. Jenner’s back was to the camera in one photo as she attempted to stay away from fans and the paparazzi. She was wearing a white crop top, grey sweatpants, white sneakers and a grey hat. Booker was spotted wearing a long-sleeved shirt, black sweatpants, black sunglasses and white and black sneakers.

Although they tried to be discreet, several witnesses reportedly saw Booker and Jenner as they interacted with one another. The two allegedly looked to be involved with one another romantically. However, Jenner and Booker have reportedly been friends since 2018 and intend to keep it that way. Jenner agreed to the road trip to get her mind off being under quarantine for the past few weeks, according to an insider.

“Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines,” the source explained. “Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air.”

Even though Jenner and Booker are only friends, their outing made fans of Woods’ turn their heads. As The Inquisitrpreviously reported, Woods used to be best friends with Jenner’s sister, Kylie. The two stopped speaking to one another after Woods allegedly cheated with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Prior to the cheating scandal, Woods reportedly dated Booker. According to Hollywood Life, Woods and Booker dated until around January 2019, just one month before Thompson allegedly kissed her. Jenner was fully supportive of their budding romance at the time, as she went on a double date with Woods and Booker with her then-boyfriend, Ben Simmons.

While Woods didn’t release a statement about her former friend’s sister being out with her ex, she did leave a cryptic post on Twitter. She simply tweeted “haha good morning” after the photos surfaced. Woods has since deleted the post from her timeline. Since ending her friendships with Kylie, Kendall and the rest of their sister, Woods has been focusing on her businesses and upcoming projects. In the aftermath of her scandal with the family, Woods expressed she still loves the Kardashian-Jenner tribe.