Holly Marie Combs Slams Donald Trump After Her Grandfather’s COVID-19 Death: ‘He Believed Every Lie’

The 'Charmed' actress said that her grandfather believed Trump when he compared the coronavirus to the flu.

Actress Holly Marie Combs appeared to place some of the blame for the death of a loved one on President Donald Trump. As reported by USA Today, the 46-year-old Charmed star harshly criticized the president after COVID-19 claimed the life of her grandfather.

On Monday, Combs took to Twitter to slam Trump for his initial response to the coronavirus outbreak. In her response to one of the president’s tweets, she also let him know know that he lost an avid supporter to the devastating disease when her grandfather passed away. The actress wrote that her grandfather voted for the president, and he believed Trump’s comments downplaying the danger that COVID-19 posed to the public. She specifically called the president out for comparing the coronavirus to the seasonal flu.

“My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu,” Combs wrote.

“He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump did eventually admit that COVID-19 is “not the flu,” and he described it as “vicious” during a March press briefing at the White House. However, he also spoke about having unnamed friends whom he described as having “common sense” who were advising him to treat the coronavirus like the flu by doing nothing about it.

According to Combs, her grandfather’s heartbreaking death came just one day after he celebrated his 66th wedding anniversary.

“You’re a disgrace to the human race,” Combs wrote in her message for the president.

The actress’ words were in response to Trump’s April 25 tweet claiming that he “never said the pandemic was a Hoax.” Back in February, the president used the word “hoax” while speaking about the COVID-19 outbreak during a campaign rally in South Carolina. He accused Democrats of using his administration’s response to the pandemic to damage him politically.

In response to Combs’ tweet about her grandfather’s death, some Twitter users noted his advanced age in a seeming attempt to downplay her loss by suggesting that he wouldn’t have lived much longer, anyway.

“66th wedding anniversary? How long do you expect people in their 90s to live, exactly?” read one response to the actress’ tweet.

“F*ck you,” Combs fired back.

So far, Trump has not responded to Combs’ scathing words. Many of the president’s supporters jumped to his defense in response to her tweet, but other Twitter users shared words of sympathy and support with the upset actress.

“I’m so sorry Holly. I’m a healthcare worker and I see how this affects us all. There’s not much we can do or say, but again, I’m so very sorry from the depths of my heart,” read one response to her tweet.

“Truth. Sorry for the unnecessary death,” another commenter wrote. “I’m a senior, that doesn’t mean we are expendable.”