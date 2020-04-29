Kayla Moody Goes Braless Under Sheer Top While Rocking Scandalous Thong Panties

Kayla Moody gave fans a lot to talk about with her latest Instagram share. The sizzling update showed the model in minimal clothing which consisted of a sheer top and thong.

The stunning photo captured Kayla at home in Costa Rica where she posed seductively in front of an iron door. She faced her backside toward the camera and looked over her shoulder with a seductive stare. The sexy shot was taken by photographer Vincent Pierce, who she made sure to tag in the caption. Kayla looked smoking hot in a revealing all-white lingerie set that showcased her incredible body.

On top, she wore a sheer white number that exposed her tanned skin underneath. The piece boasted a dainty dotted pattern that appeared to be made from white thread. The NSFW garment hit high on her upper back while the front barely covered her chest and offered Kayla’s fans a glimpse of a sideboob.

Her bottoms were even hotter and featured a thin white fabric that did little to cover up her assets. Kayla wore the elastic sides in the middle of her thighs while the piece proceeded to fall halfway down her booty. The scantily-clad outfit also allowed for the model to show off her fit derriere and shapely thighs as well as a generous portion of her back.

Kayla asked fans how they were doing in the caption of the post and added a single peach emoji to signify her backside. She styled her platinum blond tresses with a deep middle part while her voluminous locks spilled down on both of her shoulders. Her skin looked incredible and she opted for a striking application of makeup that brought out all of her bold features.

Kayla emphasized her eyes with smoky eye shadow and a thick mascara that made them pop. She added a line of blush with highlighter right above it on her cheekbones while filling in her lips with a light pink gloss.

It wasn’t long before the jaw-dropping post was flooded with likes and comments. The upload has been double-tapped over 4,000 times and fans have flooded the comments section with over 140 compliments in only two hours. Some fans answered the question that was posed in the caption while others applauded her fit figure.

“Great, but better if I was on the other side of that gate,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful and sexy lady oh my my love,” a second raved with a few flame emoji.

“100% better every time I see you top five Instagram for sure,” another Instagrammer pointed out.