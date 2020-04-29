Kayla Moody Goes Braless Under Sheer Top While Rocking Scandalous Thong Panties

Kayla Moody gave fans a lot to talk about with her latest Instagram share. The sizzling update showed the model in minimal clothing, including a sheer top and a thong.

The photo captured Kayla at home in Costa Rica where she posed seductively in front of an iron door. She faced her backside toward the camera and looked over her shoulder with a seductive stare. The sexy shot was taken by photographer Vincent Pierce, who she made sure to tag in the caption. The model looked smoking hot in a revealing all-white lingerie set that showcased her incredible body.

On top, Kayla wore a sheer white number that exposed her tanned skin underneath. The piece boasted a dainty dotted pattern that appeared to be made from white thread. The NSFW garment hit high on her upper back while the front barely covered her chest and offered fans a glimpse of sideboob.

Kayla’s bottoms were even hotter and featured a thin white fabric that did little to cover up her assets. She wore the elastic sides in the middle of her thighs while the piece proceeded to fall halfway down her booty. The scantily-clad outfit also allowed for the model to show off her derriere and thighs, as well as a generous portion of her back.

Kayla styled her platinum blond tresses with a deep middle part while her voluminous locks spilled down on both of her shoulders. She opted for a striking application of makeup that brought out all of her bold features.

Kayla emphasized her eyes with smoky eyeshadow and a thick mascara that made them pop. She added a line of blush with highlighter right above it on her cheekbones while filling in her lips with a light pink gloss.

In the caption, the model asked fans how they were doing, adding a single peach emoji to represent her backside.

It wasn’t long before the jaw-dropping post was flooded with likes and comments. The upload has been double-tapped over 4,000 times and fans have flooded the comments section with over 140 compliments in only two hours. Some fans answered the question that was posed in the caption while others applauded Kayla’s fit figure.

“Great, but better if I was on the other side of that gate,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful and sexy lady oh my my love,” a second raved, adding a few flame emoji.

“100% better every time I see you top five Instagram for sure,” another Instagrammer pointed out.