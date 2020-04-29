Nicole Scherzinger Does The Splits In Shimmery Sheer Outfit During Quarantine

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to prove that she is a woman of many talents. The singer shared two new photos on the platform and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

In the first shot, the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a sheer black garment with multicolored sequins embroidered all over. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a necklace. She opted for thin silver dangling earrings and long blue rubber cleaning gloves. Scherzinger paired the ensemble with glittery silver heels and sported her long dark wavy hair down for the occasion. For her makeup, she applied a red lip and black mascara.

Scherzinger showed off her skills and did the splits directly facing the camera. She winked and subtly pulled a smirky expression. With both hands, she held onto a mop and made the pose look effortless.

In the next slide, she boasted another talent of hers, which is cooking. Scherzinger was captured in the kitchen by her cooker after preparing a hot meal. The Pussycat Doll wore the same semi-sheer sequined garment but put a cooking glove on her left hand. Scherzinger looked over her shoulder at the camera lens while holding onto a wooden cooking spoon with her other hand.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of high-profile celebrities have been sharing content from their own homes. For Scherzinger’s caption, she told fans that during her quarantine, this attire has been a “casual” cooking and cleaning look. She also explained that she has been listening to Todrick Hall’s latest album.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 57,000 likes and over 490 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“I wish I looked so hot while doing household chores haha,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE LITERALLY A “QUARANTQUEEN”!!!!” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“The hottest quarantine queen,” remarked a third fan.

“The most beautiful woman in entertainment,” a fourth admirer commented.

Scherzinger is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. The “When I Grow Up” songstress is currently a panelist on The Masked Singer, which airs every week on Fox. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a couple of goofy selfies with Ken Jeong on set of the show. The photos showcased their sense of humor and their real friendship. Scherzinger dazzled in a low-cut silver dress and accessorized herself with triangular jeweled earrings. She applied a glossy lip, rocked acrylic nails, and sported her long wavy dark hair down for the occasion.