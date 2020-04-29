Angela Simmons Rocks A Mismatched Bikini, Touts There’s ‘Nothing More Beautiful Than A Confident Woman’

Angela Simmons shared a new pair of photos on her Instagram page Wednesday afternoon and she included a bold, honest caption. The pictures showed her in a bikini and she encouraged her followers to do what makes them happy.

The photos showed Angela kneeling on the floor, a white towel under her. She had her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy bun atop her head, a blue bandana wrapped around her hair to hold back any flyaway wisps. She went makeup-free for these photos and kept a serious expression on her face.

For this set of snaps, Angela wore a bubble gum pink triangle bikini top and orange bikini bottoms. She posed with one hand on her hip as her other arm hung down casually by her side. In her lengthy caption, Angela noted that she is not perfect and that her weight tends to fluctuate.

Angela added that she has learned how to love herself unconditionally, believing that if she doesn’t love herself, nobody else will. She told her followers to love their bodies, no matter their shape or condition, even though it is not always easy.

The 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star ensured her followers that it’s worth it to find this love, adding that there is nothing more beautiful than a woman who is confident in herself. She added hashtags noting that she is walking her purpose and sharing that one should do what makes them happy.

In just the first hour after Angela had initially shared this set of bikini photos, about 70,000 of her 6.8 million followers had already liked the new snaps. More than 2,000 comments piled in during this brief timeframe as well as fans praised her for her bold insight and confidence.

“Love this!!!!! I’ve always admired your dedication and discipline!!!!” wrote one follower who added a hashtag referencing “built not bought,” a phrase Angela herself often uses about her body.

“Got to be the finest woman hands down,” praised a fan.

“And yet you’ve always managed to project perfection at its best Queen. Keep it up!” shared someone else.

“She crazy beautiful. She’s the type you look at and can tell you’ll match her energy and her son’s and her family’s energy,” touted another follower.

Angela often shares glimpses of her workouts, recently revealing a love for aerial yoga. The Growing Up Hip Hop star is the first to acknowledge that she has flaws and is a work in progress. At the same time, she always exudes confidence and her fans love that about her as they are continuously inspired by her encouragement.