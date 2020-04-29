Britney Spears Flaunts Cleavage & Flat Abs In A Crop Top, Says She’s Lost Weight From Missing Her Boyfriend

Like the rest of the world, Britney Spears has gone through a transition as she quarantines during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the singer took to Instagram to tell her followers how she is dealing with the crisis while wearing in a flirty crop top. The “Gimme More” singer said that one of the results of social distancing was having to be away from her boyfriend, Sam Ashgari. As a result of that, she has lost weight.

The post was a collection of three snapshots that showed the celebrity from a close-up angle as she faced the camera. She was standing outside near a short rock wall. The photos looked the same, but it appeared that she applied different filters to them.

Britney’s top was made of a fabric that was covered with peaches and leaves. The shirt had puffy long sleeves and an extremely low-cut neckline, which showed off her cleavage. The number also had a tiny strap that tied into a bow at the center of the neckline, giving it a feminine vibe. The top cut off just below her bustline, giving her fans a nice look at her flat abs and slender hips. The top of either a pair of shorts or pants was barely visible. She accessorized her casual look with a puka shell choker.

Britney wore her straightened blond hair parted on the side and over one shoulder. She looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that included her trademark smudged eye makeup along with a rose shade on her lips. She smiled for camera as she tilted her head slightly.

In the caption, she explained that she hasn’t seen Sam in weeks, adding that her pants and shorts don’t fit her anymore. She also asked her followers if they were experiencing anything similar.

The post got a lot of love, with more than 150,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it. Unsurprisingly, one of those followers happened to be Sam.

Hundreds of followers commented on the post, with many fans raving over how fantastic Britney looked.

“You look so perfect!” gushed one admirer.

“So freaking gorgeous,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Stay safe and healthy girl! you look beautiful as always,” commented a third fan.

While she has been quarantining, Britney has still kept her fans updated with occasional posts. Earlier this month, she shared an update that featured her doing some yoga moves, which she wrote helped her stay sane during this time.