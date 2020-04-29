WWE News: Former Champion Feels ‘Disrespected’ By Other Superstars And Fans

It took one match after a 10-month absence for Jinder Mahal to feel disrespected by his peers and the entire WWE Universe. Mahal was back in the ring on Monday Night Raw after being gone for nearly a year, and he’s already bringing back his immense heat. The former WWE Champion picked up a big victory, but he doesn’t feel as if he is getting the respect he deserves from anyone.

On Raw, Mahal shocked everyone when he made his return on this week’s episode from the red brand. He stepped into the ring to easily defeat Akira Tozawa, and he didn’t look as if he had even missed a single day of action.

After the match was over, Mahal was walking around backstage when an interviewer caught up with him to discuss his return. The reporter wanted to offer up his congratulations on Mahal’s return, but as reported by SE Scoops, Mahal didn’t want to hear any of it.

“Congratulations? You want to congratulate me? I feel disrespected. I feel disrespected by my peers, by the WWE universe. People thought I was gone for good. I was injured, I had knee surgery, they thought that was it.”

Mahal was furious, and even though he had picked up his first victory in nearly a year, he still sent a reminder to everyone watching.

WWE

After saying he felt disrespected by the fans and other superstars, Mahal listed his accomplishments to make sure that no one forgets who he is.

“I’m a former United States Champion. A former WWE Champion. I haven’t forgotten that. Akira Tozawa hasn’t forgotten that, and I strongly suggest all of you do not forget.”

Mahal last appeared in a WWE ring at the Super ShowDown in June of last year. He was involved in the big battle royal, which was eventually won by Mansoor. At the end of that month, WWE let the world know that Mahal suffered a knee injury that would keep him sidelined for six to 12 months.

His knee injury required surgery, which kept him out for much longer than he hoped, but it did help Mahal get into great shape. Fans on social media noticed that he had a much slimmer build upon his return and that he looks better than he has in a long time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mahal was able to return in early April. His return to the ring was imminent, but not precisely known.