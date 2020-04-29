Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Shows Off Her Fit Body In New Bikini Photo

Raquel Benetti is a model who is as well-known for her skills with a soccer ball as she is for her stunning physique. The athletic model showcased her figure in a pink and grey bikini while standing in a pool for a recent Instagram post.

The former professional Brazilian soccer player has stayed busy on social media during the coronavirus crisis. Benetti has made a variety of posts which feature her talent with a soccer ball and showed off her stellar figure. Earlier this month the woman known as “The Muse of the Freestylers” went viral for taking her shirt off while balancing a ball on her head.

Benetti is never far from her passion and held a soccer ball next to hear head for her latest bikini shot. The 29-year-old took a selfie while she stood in a pool wearing a pink and grey bikini top with pink bottoms. She wore her long black hair down, and had a pair of black sunglasses on along with a big smile on her face.

The Sao Paulo, Brazil native held the camera above her head with her right arm. This gave fans a full view of her cleavage in the swimsuit top. In her left hand Benetti held the soccer ball which was inscribed with “Raquel Freestyle” and her logo. The model mentioned in her caption that she was the first female soccer star to have her own brand of soccer balls.

Benetti said in her caption that the balls were created to commemorate reaching the 1 million Instagram follower milestone. She had signed all the balls that were ordered by fans. The Brazilian also thanked all her followers for their support. They in turn showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button more than 40,000 times. Benetti also received more than 200 comments from her thankful fans.

Many of Benetti’s followers congratulated her on the accomplishment, and although her comments were swamped with fire and heart-eye emoji in response to the bikini photo, the majority of the replies focused on her signature ball.

“If God made a ‘BALL’ more perfect than this, he’s playing with it,” a follower responded.

“I wish you all the best,” one fan wrote.

“Wow,” another replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Benetti showed off her body in a raspberry and light blue-colored bikini last week while holding onto a Nike ball. The Brazilian soccer star’s tan lines were visible in the post that earned more than 87,000 likes and 570 comments.