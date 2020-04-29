Kelly Gale Shows Off Fit Physique In Red-Hot Workout Set In Photo With Her Dog

Kelly Gale took to her Instagram page on earlier this week to post a photo of herself clad in a workout set that showcased her fit physique to her 1.3 million followers.

The photo showed the Victoria’s Secret model kneeling the bright white sands of a beach. Posing next to Gale was her dog, Zoe, whom she adopted with her boyfriend, Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as she previously told her fans. Gale had her left side to the camera as she faced the black pup. The snap was taken as the sun was setting, which could be seen in the background nearing the horizon. Gale didn’t include a geotag with her post to indicate where they were.

Gale sported a red-hot two-piece set that complimented her tanned complexion. Her top boasted a straight cut that pressed against her torso, helping to accentuate her chest. It had thick white straps with black words printed on them.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching red leggings that sat high on her frame, leaving her slim waist and upper abs on display. The skintight fit of the pants clung to Gale’s body, showing her long, lean legs. The tag revealed her set was from Urban Outfitters.

Gale wore her brunette hair pulled up in a high ponytail.

The photo has garnered more than 28,400 likes and upwards of 130 comments since being posted. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their admiration for Gale and her dog and to compliment the aesthetics of the shot.

“Lovely picture of the both of you!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a smiley.

“Beautiful view,” replied another fan, including a string of pink double heart emoji at the end of the message.

“Beautiful and beautiful,” a third one chimed in, following the words with an emoji blowing a heart kiss and a red rose.

“What a beautiful white sand beach, almost looks like u guys are on big puffy cloud. where is that?” another one added, pairing the reply with heart-eyes emoji, fire, smileys and a face blowing a heart kiss.

Gale often takes to her Instagram feed to share risqué photos of herself. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted snapshots of herself completely in the nude. She laid on her stomach across a large bed decorated with a pile of plush pillows, white linens, and a deep purple blanket in what appeared to be a luxurious hotel room. In front of her was a tray in front with her “quarantine dinner” for the evening, she said.