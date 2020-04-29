Kiki Passo Flashes Her Curvy Backside In An Orange Thong Bikini By The Pool

Kiki Passo left little to the imagination in her latest racy Instagram snap on Wednesday afternoon. She showcased her curves while reminding fans that it’s hump day.

In the sexy shot, Kiki looked like a blond bombshell sporting a neon orange bikini. The tiny top fastened around her neck and behind her back while clinging tightly to her ample bust.

The matching thong bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and round booty. She also showed off her flat tummy and rock hard abs, as well as her long, lean legs in the photo. She accessorized the look with gold bracelets on her wrist and a ring on her finger.

Kiki posed in front of a swimming pool. She turned her body to the side and arched her back while tilting her head towards the sky. She wore a bright smile on her face and placed one hand on her thigh. In the background of the pic plenty of green foliage can be seen as the model soaked up some sun.

Kiki had her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose, straight strands that fell down her back.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look for the shot. The application consisted of bronzed blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, and under eyes.

She added thick black eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows to draw even more attention to her features. She completed the style with light pink lipstick.

Kiki’s over 1 million followers fell in love with the snap. The photo earned over 25,000 likes within the first hour after its upload to the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 270 messages during that time.

“The sexiest freckles and tan lines on IG,” one follower declared.

“It’s been over 1 year since I started following u on IG and believe me it was literally one of the best thing that I’ve ever did. You’re truly one in a Billion and ILYSM,” another gushed.

“You would be the McGorgeous if you were on the menu at McDonalds,” a third social media user wrote.

“Just perfect!” a fourth person stated.

Kiki often exposes her bikini body in her online posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently stunned in a skimpy blue bikini with a goldfish print. To date, that post has pulled in more than 72,000 likes and over 920 comments.