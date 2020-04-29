Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sasha Faces Questions From Carly & Michael Tears Into Nelle

Tensions will be running high throughout Thursday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that Sasha will be facing an angry Carly while Michael is ready to unload on Nelle.

Chase and Sasha have had some misgivings over their plan to fake an affair and push Willow and Michael together. Despite those doubts, they are sticking to their plan and they are both bracing for a lot of fallout. Some of that has already started, but the sneak peek for Thursday’s episode shares that there is much more on the way.

Carly started in on Sasha as soon as she saw her at the Metro Court and there is more with that confrontation coming during the April 30 show. Carly told Sasha that Michael is blaming himself for what happened, but she made it clear that she feels differently.

On Thursday, Carly will demand that Sasha tell her why she cheated on Michael. Sasha will surely do her best to keep up this ruse, knowing how furious Carly is going to be over this.

So far, Finn is the only person who has figured out that Chase and Sasha are lying. If there is anybody who should be able to see through this it is probably Carly, given all of the schemes in her past, but so far, she hasn’t.

Michael isn't sure what comes next, but his focus remains on Wiley. Can he keep Nelle away from their son?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/l8RmtJpaHB — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 29, 2020

Carly is too angry right now and feeling too protective of Michael to see the truth about this supposed affair. However, Soap Central teases that Carly will be putting the pieces together about something soon, and that might be a sign that she’ll realize what really went down.

In the meantime, this fake affair will continue to keep Michael and Willow from Chase and Sasha. Nelle wasted no time in needling both Willow and Sasha at the Metro Court when she ran across each of them, and now she’s going to cross paths with Michael.

General Hospital spoilers from Thursday’s sneak peek detail that as Michael is out for his run, he’ll run into Nelle. Apparently, it will not take long for the conversation between them to become contentious.

Whatever it is that Nelle says, Michael will explode. He will angrily tell Nelle that he doesn’t trust her with Wiley, and he never will.

Nina had encouraged Nelle to try to compromise with Michael if she had the opportunity. Nelle claimed she’s already tried this, but she’s not exactly presenting her real self to Nina at this point. Whether Nelle really was ready to compromise with Michael or not, he’s far too angry at the moment to consider it.

How long will it take for Willow and Michael to readdress the idea of getting married to one another now that their respective relationships have imploded? General Hospital spoilers hint that it will not take too long, but that doesn’t mean that their heartbreak is ending anytime soon.