Several Immigrant Detainees Test Positive For Covid-19 After Being Moved By ICE

Twenty-one immigrant detainees who were moved by ICE from detention centers in New York and Pennsylvania have tested positive for Covid-19, Buzzfeed News reported on Wednesday. On April 11, 72 immigrant detainees were flown to a detention center in Texas. Reportedly, they were moved in order to reduce populations at the detention centers in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

None of the 72 detainees who were moved to the Prarieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas were tested for coronavirus before they were moved because they were not showing symptoms, Buzzfeed News reported. When they arrived at Prairieland, the detention center had few cases of Covid-19. Less than three weeks later, there are 41 cases at the Texas detention center, and 21 of the people now testing positive for Covid-19 were among those transferred in from New York and Pennsylvania.

Several of the immigrant detainees who were transferred to Prairieland told Buzzfeed News they were scared that the move put their health at risk. They said that they were forced to wear masks while traveling, but some of the immigrant detainees reported that they heard people coughing and saw people vomiting during the trip.

Government officials stated that transferring the immigrant detainees from overcrowded facilities in New York and Pennsylvania to the less crowded Prarieland Detention Center was done in order to create space for social distancing.

According to the ICE website, immigrant detainees who are showing symptoms of or have tested positive for Covid-19 are quarantined from healthy detainees. The site also asserts that ICE is following the guidelines set by the CDC and continually updating its procedures as those guidelines change.

John Moore / Getty News Images

A spokesperson for ICE told Buzzfeed News that the agency is taking appropriate measures to protect immigrant detainees from coronavirus.

“During COVID-19, the agency has taken steps to protect detainees in its custody and promote social distancing whenever possible. This has resulted in the transfer of detainees from facilities with larger detention populations to facilities with fewer detainees. Prior to transport, the agency conducts temperature checks and medically screens detainees for COVID-19 symptoms.”

Per Buzzfeed News, many people have expressed concerns about moving immigrant detainees in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Some health experts, immigration advocates, and legal experts have questioned whether these transfers were actually necessary given the health risk they could pose. Some have suggested that ICE should rely on a strategy of releasing immigrant detainees rather than transferring them to less populated detention centers.