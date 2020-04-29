Coronavirus Could Turn 2020 Election Into A ‘Nightmare Scenario,’ Journalist Says

In a Tuesday article for Politico, journalist Zack Stanton outlined a “nightmare scenario” at the ballot box in November that could be created by coronavirus. Although some fear Donald Trump will use the deadly pandemic to delay the 2020 election, Stanton claims there is a possible situation that is terrifying election experts even more.

“Despite an ongoing pandemic, the 2020 election takes place as planned, and America is totally unprepared,” Stanton says.

According to Stanton, this scenario begins with a significant chunk of American voters becoming “disenfranchised” due to worries from COVID-19. From here, he believes heightened demand for absentee ballots will “overwhelms” election administrators.

“In some states, like Texas, where fear of coronavirus isn’t a valid reason to request an absentee ballot, turnout drops as Americans are forced to choose between voting in person (and risking contact with the coronavirus) or not voting at all.”

Amid a decline in confidence in the U.S. Postal Service — which Trump is currently trying to defund — Stanton claims that mailed-in ballots will cause delayed results, especially in bluer cities, which he claims are most likely to be slowest.

“Trump declares victory based on those early returns, and again claims that the yet-to-be-counted absentees are tainted with fraud. Days later, with those votes counted, Joe Biden is declared the victor.”

Afterward, Stanton claims that American faith in the democratic process “disintegrates” as people question not just the election results but also the U.S. government’s ability to face the challenges he believes will define this nightmare scenario.

Here's what one of our members had to say about #VoteByMail. Over 70% of voters now support Vote by Mail for the November election. And multiple cases of coronavirus have been traced back to in-person voting (in WI & other places). There's no time to waste. pic.twitter.com/9CZCOhjGhh — RepresentUs (@representus) April 22, 2020

Professor Rick Hasen of the University of California, Irvine, who is one of the leading U.S. experts in election law, claims that American democracy is already being shaped by coronavirus. Hasan claims that — outside of a swift adaptation to the newly formed political landscape — the country is “headed for a world of pain in November.”

Per CNN, experts have sounded the alarm about the threat coronavirus poses to the 2020 election for some time. Such experts argue that sweeping changes to the current voting system are necessary before the election, which the network notes is the first one in American history to be plagued by a pandemic.

Fears also continue to swirl about Trump’s approach to the 2020 election. Recently, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang sued the New York State Board of Elections for canceling the state’s Democratic primary. In the lawsuit, Yang points to the precedent it sets for Trump to cancel the 2020 election. These sentiments echoed the campaign of Bernie Sanders, which slammed the state’s move and said it provides a blueprint for Trump to postpone the November election.