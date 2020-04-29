Iulia Valentina Leaves Little To The Imagination In Itty Bitty Tan Bikini

Iulia Valentina delighted her fans Wednesday, April 29, when she took to her Instagram page to share a sultry snapshot of herself rocking a tiny tan bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the update, the Romanian model wore a sexy two-piece that complemented her flawless skin. The top featured teeny tiny padded cups shaped similar to a half-moon. The small cups held her perky breasts in place, but the tiny top did little to hide her feminine curves. The straps that held the garment in place were criss-crossed over her chest, leaving a big space below that exposed her ample cleavage.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that highlighted her slender waist and flat abs. The piece featured a high cut that flaunted her toned torso. Narrow straps were used and tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

In the snap, Iulia struck a casual pose that put her lean thighs on display. She stood against a white wall with her right foot forward and her hands behind her. She confidently modeled the swimsuit and looked straight into the camera with a nonchalant expression on her face. Thanks to her barely-there attire, a hint of her tattoo was seen, spotted on her right hip.

The 26-year-old wore her long honey blond hair up in a sleek, high ponytail. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup that consisted of a matte foundation, sculpted eyebrows, faux lashes with thick mascara, contour, a hint of blush, and pink lipstick. She accessorized with a pair of dainty stud earrings and nothing else.

In the caption, Iulia described the photo as “dreamy” and revealed that her skimpy ensemble was from Glitz Fashion, a brand that she owns.

Among her 1 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app, many were quick to comment on the sizzling hot post. As of this writing, the new update has received over 38,600 likes and more than 630 comments. Fellow Instagram models and fans flocked to the comments section and showered her with compliments on her beauty and amazing figure.

“I’m obsessed with your bikini! You look so divine. No wonder Reggie Mills is so in love!” wrote one of her fans.

“The most beautiful human. Your body perfectly shows what an hourglass shape looks like. Not overly done and just perfect,” added another admirer, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“This is such a stunning photo! It made my day, thanks for posting. I think this is your best bikini look so far,” added a third social media follower.