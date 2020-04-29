Megan Thee Stallion ‘Literally Crying’ Over ‘Savage’ Remix With Beyoncé

Megan Thee Stallion shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday. The rapper revealed that she teamed up with legendary singer Beyoncé to create a remix of her hit song “Savage.”

Megan shared a short clip from the official visualizer video of the new song, which featured a sign welcoming viewers to Houston, a city skyline in the background, a desert, a stallion, and a tree with leaves blowing in the wind. The rapper told her fans she was “literally crying” from the situation because she felt so happy to team up for a good cause with somebody like Beyoncé. In the caption, she wrote all the proceeds from the remix will benefit Bread Of Life, Inc., a disaster-relief organization based in Houston. Both artists hail from that city and the song’s proceeds will help those affected by COVID-19.

Megan’s original version of the song went viral with a TikTok challenge during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m a savage (yeah). Classy, bougie, ratchet (yeah). Sassy, moody, nasty (hey, hey, yeah). Acting stupid, what’s happening? Bitch (whoa, whoa). What’s happening? Bitch (whoa, whoa). I’m a savage,” is the sample that people all over the world danced to on the popular social media network.

The same words show in the remix several times, with Beyoncé adding her Queen B sound to the track.

The “Halo” singer laid down some bars in the remix, too.

“I’m right there asking for the queen to buy some cameras in here. I’m a bad, but she’s a savage no comparison here. Imma flip my hair and look back while I twerk in the mirror. All this money in a room think some scammers in here,” the icon rapped.

Within minutes of her post, Megan’s Instagram fans showered her with plenty of love. Nearly 400,000 of them hit the “like” button and more than 15,000 took the time to leave a message expressing their delight and excitement over the rapper’s new remix with Beyoncé. The flame emoji featured heavily in the comments as followers noted they thought the new music was hot.

“Omfg, I’m so overwhelmed!!! I need a TikTok challenge, a lyric video, and a therapist to process all my emotions. LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” declared Sesali Bowan.

It is unclear if or when Megan and Beyoncé will be able to create a video for this remix, but it likely won’t be too long before somebody creates a challenge for TikTok.