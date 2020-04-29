Jojo Babie Almost Spills Out Of Her Crop Top In New Instagram Update

Jojo Babie looked sexy and curvaceous in her latest Instagram share. The model shared a provocative pic of herself wearing a low-cut white crop top with long sleeves that left little to the imagination.

The tiny top barely contained her breasts. She blessed her fans with an eyeful of cleavage and a gorgeous view of her slim torso, curvy hips, and thick thighs. On her lower half, she rocked an itty-bitty white thong that revealed plenty of her pelvic area. The high-cut waistband allowed her to showcase her long, slender legs.

Standing against her bathroom wall, the stunner posed for her sexy snap by holding her iPhone in front of her to capture her appearance in the mirror. She looked down at the screen to ensure she had the perfect angle. She placed one hand on her waist, straddling her waistband with two fingers.

Jojo piled her long blond hair on top of her head in a messy top bun. She accessorized with a belly button stud and also looked to have recently painted and manicured her fingernails.

While she did not use the geotag to say her exact location, she appeared to take her picture in her bathroom. A bathtub was visible behind her.

Jojo asked her 9.9. million followers what they were thinking about in her caption and included a winking emoji and a blow kiss emoji. While most of her fans commented to praise her appearance, many people answered the question posed by her caption.

“With that pic, I’m gonna have to take a cold shower now,” joked one admirer.

“Guess what is on my mind right now when I see you. Yummmm!!! xoxo,” raved another fan.

“Spending one night with you would make my dream come true,” wrote a third person, adding two blow kiss emoji to their comment.

“You Jojo. You are on my mind. Definately and so much more after this picture,” chimed in a fourth user, adding a variety of adoring emoji to their message.

Her fans loved the sultry photo. It wound up earning close to 70,000 likes within three hours of going live, and more than 2,900 people commented on the picture. Aside from her regular admirers, many of Jojo’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on the post, including Francia James and Valeria Orsini.

Yesterday, Jojo shared a fun edited photo where she appeared to be towering over a city. She wore a pair of skimpy panties that flaunted her voluptuous booty and a form-fitting leopard-print top.