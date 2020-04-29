Tyler Cameron Fires Back At Rumors That He’s The Father Of Gigi Hadid’s Baby

'The Bachelorette' alum tells Instagram commenters they're 'terrible.'

Tyler Cameron is clapping back at rumors that he is the father of Gigi Hadid’s baby.

One day after it was reported that the 25-year-old supermodel is reportedly pregnant with her first child, The Bachelorette hunk was hit with wild comments on his Instagram page as some fans speculated on the baby’s paternity.

After Tyler posted an Instagram live workout to his Stories, he read some of the comments posted by his followers, including one that said, “Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg,” according to E! News.

The Bachelor Nation fan-favorite immediately shut down the speculation.

“Y’all are wrong in the comments,” Tyler said. “Y’all are terrible.”

He also told his workout partner “I’ll tell you later” when asked what the commenters were talking about.

Tyler and Gigi made headlines late last summer after they started spending time together in the Big Apple shortly after Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette ended. The Florida native even attended Gigi’s grandmother’s funeral service last September in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, along with the supermodel’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, sister, Bella, and brother Anwar and his girlfriend, Dua Lipa, according to a report posted by People at the time.

But a romantic relationship was never confirmed by the two and Tyler stuck with the story that he and Gigi were just friends. After a couple of months, the two stopped hanging out and Gigi reconnected with her on-and-off ex, One Direction alum Zayn Malik, late last year.

Over the weekend, Malik was photographed celebrating with Gigi at her 25th birthday bash as they continue to quarantine at the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania amid the coronavirus crisis. Eagle-eyed social media fans speculated that the party may have doubled as a gender reveal for Gigi, who is rumored to be 20 weeks pregnant.

Tyler’s denial that he could be the father of Gigi’s baby comes as he continues to hang with his “Quarantine Crew” amid the health pandemic. In addition to posting workout videos, the reality star has been sharing videos on TikTok.

On the day that Gigi’s pregnancy rumors surfaced, The Bachelorette alum dug out his memorable salmon-colored suit jacket from his stint on the ABC dating show and sang into an empty wine bottle alongside his best friend Matt James, according to Us Weekly. Tyler and Matt performed a karaoke version of the Chris Brown song “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” and posted it to TikTok as news about Gigi’s pregnancy blew up on social media.