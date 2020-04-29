Natasha Oakley Rocks White Sports Bra And Leggings Ahead Of Yoga Session

Natasha Oakley sported a sexy workout set in a new update she shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 29, as she got ready for a yoga session.

The Australian model and businesswoman was captured by a black yoga mat in an elegant living room. She sat on a sisal rug in front of a white couch while as looked at the camera with her lips parted a bit. Oakley had her legs bent to the right, and she rested on arm against the couch for support.

Oakley wore an all-white set that showcased her sun-kissed complexion. The sports bra featured very thin straps that sat over her shoulders. It also included a low neckline that allowed her to tease her ample cleavage. The top had a strong lower band that offered good support and coverage, extending past her sternum.

On her lower body, Oakley had on a pair of matching leggings that sat high on her frame, hugging her slim midsection. The pants were made of a thin fabric that clung to her body, showing off her toned legs and hips. The tag revealed that her set was from Alo Yoga, a brand she has sometimes gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed.

Next to Oakley was an open laptop playing an online yoga class. In her caption, Oakley said she is trying to stick to a normal routine in spite of social isolation.

Since going live last night, the photo has garnered more than 18,000 likes and over 85 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Oakley’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Hottest girl ever,” one user wrote, trailing the message with a peach, a cherry and a heart-eyes emoji.

“You go girl,” raved another one, including hands raised emoji at the end of the comment.

“Tash, Brilliant talent with fantastic Business Management Skills in a great COMPANY MONDAY SWIMWEAR!!” a third one added, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“So elegant even when working out,” said another, using the same emoji as above.

Oakley recently enjoyed a stroll at the beach as Australia has started to lift bans following the COVID-19 pandemic. As The Inquisitr previously shared, she posted a photo of herself standing in the sand in Palm Beach while rocking a light blue two-piece. The suit included a demi-cut top with thick straps on her shoulders and a small slit down the center. She wore the matching u-shaped thong high on her sides, helping to showcase her fit physique.