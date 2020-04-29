SNAP Benefits Expanded To Online Grocery Orders In 15 States

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now be used when ordering groceries online in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia, according to Fox Business. As a result of coronavirus relief efforts, more Americans will now be able apply federal benefits to their online grocery orders.

Grocery stores have been deemed essential businesses and have remained open in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. However, many shoppers have opted to utilize online grocery orders for their food shopping in an effort to continue sheltering in place and reduce possible exposure.

Home delivery and store pickup grocery sales increased 37 percent in April, according to trade publication Supermarket News. It’s likely that figure will continue to grow with the expansion of SNAP benefits to online grocery orders.

The change could be especially important, since 34 percent of the 19 million SNAP participants do not have access to a car, Fox Business reported.

The online purchasing program is part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT), which aims to ensure children who receive school meals are still fed while sheltering in place. In fiscal year 2018, the National School Lunch Program provided free or low-cost lunches to 29.7 million children, according to USDA data.

States must choose to take part in the program, which is why it’s not available nationwide.

The SNAP online purchasing program first launched in April 2019 in New York, according to the USDA. While the retailers participating vary from state to state, Amazon and Walmart accept online SNAP payments in Alabama, California, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, and Washington. Other participating retailers include ShopRite and Wright’s Markets, Inc.

The USDA has already enacted several emergency benefits prompted by the coronavirus, including increasing monthly SNAP benefits by 40 percent.

“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger. USDA is providing a 40% increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement given on April 22.

Higher #SNAP benefits expand spending on food, and on other goods and services. https://t.co/i5qSWaT5mQ pic.twitter.com/9yD2uFqMay — Economic Research Service (@USDA_ERS) April 29, 2020

The USDA said it has enacted other emergency food assistance measures, including providing more than 1 million meals each week to households through the public-private partnership “Meals to You,” launching an interactive “Meals For Kids” website that finds meals for kids while schools are closed, and allowing states to issue emergency supplemental SNAP benefits.

Further coronavirus relief efforts include $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, $75 billion to hospitals for coronavirus testing efforts, $25 billion to expand testing efforts at a national level, and $150 billion to states for local testing efforts, The Inquisitr reported.