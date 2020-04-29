Former WWE Star Eva Marie Knots A Crisp White Shirt To Reveal Eye-Popping Cleavage

Natalie Eva Marie Coyle looked sensational in an unbuttoned white shirt which she knotted just below her voluptuous breasts. The former WWE wrestler oozed sex appeal in her latest Instagram update that had her fans showing her their love and support.

Eva Marie showed her followers how to turn a simple white button-up into one of the sexiest items of clothing around. The model wore a form-fitting crisp shirt over her aqua bikini. While one can only see the tiniest hint of the bikini, it was her outerwear that drew most of the attention.

The wrestler popped a collar and rolled up the sleeves of the shirt. She then cleverly put her voluminous cleavage on display drawing attention to her bust by leaving her buttons undone. The shirt formed a deep v-neck, guiding the eyes to her upper torso and bronzed skin. She exposed her washboard abs and toned thighs by wearing the tiniest g-string imaginable.

The athlete accessorized with care. She wore her aviator shades and a necklace with a cross pendant that lay just above her bounteous cleavage. She slicked back her purple hair and defined her brows. The only visible makeup that Eva Marie wore, was a bold red lip that underscored her indisputable dominance in and out of the ring.

Eva Marie posed by sitting next to a pool. She leaned back and rested her full weight on one of her hands. With the other hand, she adjusted her sunglasses while looking downward.

As one of WWE’s top female wrestlers, Eva Marie has a large fan base. She commands an audience of over 4.3 million followers on Instagram alone. In this particular post, she was touting the sunglasses from NEM Fashion, her clothing brand.

Her fans loved the post and showered her with compliments. Close to 25,000 people liked the post, while many took to the comments section to tell her what they thought about the pic.

“Wow, you are looking very gorgeous,” one fan complimented the wrestler.

Another follower waxed lyrical about Eva Marie’s beauty and raved about her recent post. He also loves her dedication to keeping fit.

“WOW! Picture perfect shot! You look so unbelievably beautiful and stunning in your bikini! Keep the pump going and keep up the extraordinary job you’re doing with your fitness!

Those who follow Eva Marie, know that she recently told her fans that she wanted to make a change to her image and was thinking about changing her hair color.

“Do you miss the red hair?” an Instagram user wanted to know.