Yaslen Clemente Slays In Peach Lingerie With Mesh Panels

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a peach lingerie set from the brand Lounge Underwear. Yaslen made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Yaslen didn’t indicate where the shot was taken, but she perched atop a modern white sofa, with a large space visible behind her. The cool tones of the background made the warm peach hue of her lingerie pop, and the pale shade looked stunning against Yaslen’s sun-kissed skin.

She rocked a bralette that featured a scooped neckline which showed off a hint of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over Yaslen’s shoulders, and the band along the bottom of the bralette featured the brand’s name printed in the same hue as the bralette itself. The top also featured a mesh panel that left part of her ample assets on display.

She paired the revealing top with an equally sexy pair of lingerie bottoms. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off some of her toned stomach, and stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style accentuated her slim waist and elongated her legs, which were slightly spread as she posed for the shot.

Yaslen’s blond locks were parted on the side and tumbled down in voluminous waves, brushing her collar bone as she tilted her head. Her makeup was natural, accentuating her features to perfection. Bold brows and subtle eye makeup highlighted her gorgeous gaze, and a dab of white shadow in the inner corners of her eyes opened them up. Her skin looked flawless, and she wore a lip color that was very neutral and subtle.

She placed on hand on the seat behind her and played with her tresses with the other, staring directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Yaslen’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 21,800 likes within just two hours. It also received 288 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Beyond stunning omg,” another follower added.

“Always so gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Thanks for the promo code babe! Using it right now,” another follower added, referencing the information that Yaslen shared in the caption.

