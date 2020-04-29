Niece Waidhofer Teases Fans With Unzipped Jeans In Flirty Snap

Niece Waidhofer took to Instagram Wednesday to flaunt her amazing figure like only she can. She shared a racy snap that featured her pulling down her panties over her unzipped jeans as she flashed her underboob in a flirty snap.

Niece’s outfit included a white crop top that looked like it might have been a size too small. The revealing number featured a low-cut scoop neck and only covered the top portion of her breasts. She teamed the tiny shirt with a pair of low-rise jeans.

The picture captured Niece from a lower angle, giving her fans a good look at her underboob as well as her flat tummy. The angle showed off her hourglass shape. She wore her jeans open and low on her hips. For an extra dose of sex appeal, she hooked her thumbs in the sides of her string panties and pulled them over the top of the jeans while giving the camera a flirty smile.

Niece wore her long dark hair down and over her shoulders. Her makeup application included a foundation that smoothed her skin, sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes.

The image also showed off Niece’s two revolver tattoos, which are located on her lower abdomen. The pistols were actually the topic of her lengthy caption. She explained the story behind how she got them and how she is in the process of trying to get rid of them.

The post was a hit, with more than 33,000 followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

As usual, many of her fans had an array of comments about the tattoos. Others couldn’t help but comment on how sexy Niece looked in the snap.

“So amazing looking. If you do get those tats removed you should get new ones that are higher quality the pistols are sexy,” one admirer wrote.

“You have the sexiest way of showing everything awesome about your figure that it took a second look to see the ink,” a second follower chimed in.

“Even with that tattoo you are really pretty and hot,” commented a third Instagram user.

“I could care less about the tattoos as the rest is flawless,” a fourth fan replied.

It does seem like Niece’s tattoos don’t bother her followers as much as they seem to bother her. That being side, she doesn’t let them stop her from flashing some serious skin like she did when she wore a lace-up corset earlier this month.