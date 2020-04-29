Dolly Parton Shares A Cute Birthday Message For Willie Nelson & Picks The Perfect Picture To Go With It

Dolly referenced Willie's iconic hair while wishing him a happy birthday.

Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson are both beloved living country music legends with iconic hairstyles, so it’s fitting that Dolly’s birthday message for her old friend mentioned his famous long mane.

On Wednesday, the 74-year-old songstress took to Instagram to wish Willie a happy birthday. Dolly didn’t mention the age of her “Everything’s Beautiful (In Its Own Way)” duet partner in her post, but Willie turned 87 years old on April 29.

Dolly chose a candid photo of herself and Willie to accompany her birthday message, which included some of her signature good-natured wit. The “Jolene” singer joked that one reason Willie makes such a great friend is that she can “share hair tips” with him. Willie’s long braided pigtails have become almost as legendary as the “On The Road Again” hitmaker himself, and it seems that Dolly couldn’t resist touching his hair backstage at the 2019 Country Music Awards. In the picture that she shared, she was grabbing the tips of his gray braids. Dolly’s long neon pink fingernails popped against Willie’s dark maroon suit jacket.

Dolly was wearing one of the many eye-catching ensembles that she rocked while fulfilling her duties as a CMAs host. It was a curve-hugging, sparkly ivory dress with a fitted skirt that hit the singer a few inches above the knee. Over the garment, she was wearing a glittering black harness covered with black chains that were draped over her shoulders, bust, and hips. Dolly was sporting her signature big blond hair.

Willie had a big smile on his face as he interacted with Dolly, who he has known for decades.

During an interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, Dolly recalled first meeting Willie when she moved to Nashville in 1964. According to One Country, she described the “Always On My Mind” singer as looking like “a school teacher” with short hair and no facial scruff.

Dolly and Willie would go on to record a trio of duets together, including the aforementioned 1982 hit “Everything’s Beautiful,” followed by “I Really Don’t Want to Know” in 1983 and “From Here to the Moon and Back” in 2013.

As of this writing, Dolly’s social media birthday card for her collaborator and friend has racked up over 93,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“How awesome is this pic. Lol,” read one response to her post.

“What a nice picture!! Love you Dolly,” another fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday, Willie! You both have great hair,” a third admirer remarked.

“Two of the greatest song writers ever in one photo,” read a fourth comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dolly celebrated her 74th birthday back in January, and she also received a special tribute from a famous fan. Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon wished her idol a happy birthday by sharing a video of the two blondes singing “Coat of Many Colors” together.