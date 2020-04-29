Lyna Perez Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms In Racy New Snap: ‘I’m Allergic To Clothes’

Lyna Perez knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. The model often strips down to the bare minimum on her Instagram page, and did so again in her most recent share.

The brunette bombshell went scantily-clad for an afternoon outside, joking in the caption of the Instagram post that the racy look was because she was “allergic to clothes.” She rocked nothing but a pair of white bikini bottoms in the steamy snap that showed off far more than just her killer curves, much to the delight of her fans. The impossibly tiny swimwear boasted a scandalous thong style that exposed her bodacious derriere in its entirety, while also offering a teasing glimpse at her sculpted thighs. Its waistband was made of a clear plastic material and sat high up on Lyna’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Lyna ventured outside to her patio for the steamy photoshoot. She stood with her curvaceous backside to the camera in front of a glass door and turned at the hips to be able to catch the lens with her sultry gaze. The model’s bare chest came within eyesight as well as she struck her pose. She strategically placed her hand over her voluptuous assets so as not to violate Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines, though an ample amount of sideboob was still well on display.

Lyna tied a pink-and-white scarf around her head to keep her long, dark tresses from falling in front of her face. This appeared to be the only accessory to her look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her incredible physique. She also opted for a minimal amount of makeup that included a dusting of red blush and mascara.

Many of the social media sensation’s five million followers quickly showed some love for the Wednesday afternoon snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The upload has accrued nearly 95,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as thousands of comments.

“This is absolutely the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Lyna was “beyond gorgeous.”

“God bless your allergy,” a third follower quipped.

“You don’t need clothes anyway, you have a perfect body,” commented a fourth admirer.

Allergy or not, Lyna has proved that she is hardly afraid of showing some skin on Instagram. She recently dazzled her fans with another tantalizing photo that saw her going braless and exposing her chest underneath a mesh top. That post proved popular as well, earning over 187,000 likes and 5,065 comments to date.