Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Off Rock Hard Abs Wearing Black Lingerie In Bed

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders continued her series of sultry lingerie Instagram posts this week. She was photographed in a bed wearing black bra and panties while swinging a pillow, which put her chiseled abs on display in the shot.

The model has stayed busy on social media during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, she uploaded a variety of bikini snaps while hinting at joining a new platform that would increase her interaction with followers. Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – had posted several photos in lingerie this week. She treated fans to another steamy installation in the series with her most recent post.

Sonders showcased her athletic figure in the spicy and playful image. She knelt down while wearing a black bra and matching black panties. The small bottoms offered fans a full view of her toned legs, which were shoulder-width apart. She wore her long brown hair down and straight for the picture, and sported a pair of black high heels.

The former golfer had a pout on her lips and fierce look across her face as she held a white pillow in her hands that she swung towards the camera. This motion helped exhibit her defined arms and sculpted midsection. Sonders included a cheeky caption that mentioned the exercise she gets in bed helped create her washboard abs.

More than 9,800 of Sonders’ 462,000 followers showed their appreciation for the lingerie snap by smashing the “like” button on the post. The 33-year-old received over 320 comments from fans. Her replies were filled with emoji and questions about her relationship status. Popular Instagram model Toochi Kash commented with three heart-eye emoji.

Several fans responded to the Michigan State University alum’s caption about staying fit in bed.

“So you’re saying that all of that come from pillow fighting,” one wrote.

“Holly looking like a goddess. I see you,” a follower commented.

Multiple fans inquired about her fiance, “Vegas Dave” and noted that he had been conspicuously absent from her posts in recent weeks.

“Are you divorcing Dave I haven’t seen him?” one fan asked.

Another follower joked that Dave’s absence was the key to her weight loss.

“Looks like you lost about 250 pounds, you look great!” they joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders went back to her sport roots with a sexy “referee” outfit last week. The model was filmed walking down the street in a tight-fitting striped top and small black shorts that barely contained her backside. She received over 14,000 likes for the video.