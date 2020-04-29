Marli Alexa Flaunts Her Flawless Figure A Racy Cutout Top & Skimpy Daisy Dukes

Marli Alexa took to Instagram this week with a jaw dropping new snap. She flashed her curves in a skimpy ensemble while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the racy shot, Marli looked like a total smokeshow wearing a barely-there white bikini top with racy cutouts on the cups to show off her ample cleavage and underboob. The thin straps flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

She paired the top with some tiny Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts hugged her curvy hips snugly and put her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock hard abs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs in the pic. She accessorized the look with a brown handbag slung over her shoulder.

Marli posed in front of some gorgeous pink flowers. She pushed her hip to the side and kept her arms at close to her body. She tiled her head slightly and gave a seductive stare into the lens.

Marli wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application consisted of long, thick lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to define her features even more.

She complemented her glowing skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She completed the look with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Marli’s 503,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 26,000 likes. Fans also swarmed the comments section with nearly 500 messages for her to read.

“You are beautiful and charming,” one follower stated.

“You are so gorgeous,” another wrote.

“A beautiful and sexy goddess,” a third social media user gushed.

“I actually believe that you are the Most Beautiful woman on Instagram,” a fourth comment read.

Marli’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock very racy ensembles in her online photos. She often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, plunging tops, skintight pants, and stunning dresses.

The model most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a stunning electric blue string bikini that put all of her enviable curves on full display. That post was also a popular one. To date it has racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 720 comments from admirers.