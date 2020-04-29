Sommer Ray Flaunts Curves In Blue Lingerie Set, Poses With Black Tulip On Instagram

Sommer Ray treated her fans to a stunning new photoshoot on her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon. In the series of photos on her feed, the model sported an all-blue lingerie ensemble that highlighted her best assets as she posed with a black tulip in her hand.

The photos showed Sommer posing behind a closed, glass patio door. Many of the images were close-up, though some did show a bit of the model’s living room in the background. The photos appeared to be a filter over them, made even dreamier by the golden hour sunlight pouring in through the door. The rays washed over Sommer and highlighted her muscular body.

Sommer’s look included a demi-cut bra in a silky, light blue material. The top featured a plunging neckline that barely contained the fitness guru’s ample cleavage. In addition, the sides dipped low, so a bit of sideboob was on display.

Sommer’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong. The front of the lingerie bottom remained low on Sommer’s waist to show off her muscular abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her shapely thighs looked better than ever in the outfit.

Sommer completed the look with a matching blue, long-sleeved button-down, which was left open and loosely draped over her elbows. She also sported flashy, silver dangling earrings, several rings, and a bracelet. She wore a warm makeup look, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky brown eyeshadow, and a nude lip gloss. Sommer’s long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in luscious curls.

In the first photo, Sommer posed against the door with her back arched in a way that showed off her figure. She held the tulip in one hand and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera. The remaining images were close-up shots, giving fans a view of Sommer’s face and chest as she held the flower up to her mouth.

Sommer’s post garnered more than 214,000 likes and just over 1,200 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Women like you aren’t rare, they’re once in a life time,” one fan said in reference to her caption.

“You are absolutely stunning,” another user added.

Sommer always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she went braless while sporting a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes, which her followers loved.