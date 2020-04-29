Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Stuns In Camo Underwear And Knee-High Socks

Qimmah Russo showed off her chiseled physique to her 1.5 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, April 30, with a new update that included two photos of herself clad in underwear and socks.

The fitness model and trainer posed indoors in front of a light-colored wall. In the first, she stood in a three-quarter stance as she lifted up her right heel off the floor. She tugged at the sides of her underwear to spice things up. In the second, Russo faced the camera with both feet down. Her legs were shoulder-width distance apart, outlining her quads.

Russo wore an underwear set in green, black and gray with camo accents. The bra featured very thin straps that went over her shoulders. It also included a low neckline that allowed her to flaunt her cleavage. The top was mainly green but had a lower band in a camo print.

Russo teamed her top with a pair of underwear bottoms in black with a gray waistband. She wore the bottoms high on her sides, baring her toned hips. Russo completed her look with a pair of knee-high socks in a matching camo print.

She wore her raven hair swept over to one side in wavy strands that fell all the way to her booty.

In her caption, Russo mused about how much people change and asked her fans what they would have done differently if they had known back then what they know now.

Within the first hour, the photo attracted more than 18,400 likes and over 260 comments, suggesting it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to shower Russo with compliments and engage with her caption.

“Your transformation has been nothing short of inspiring,” one user wrote, following the words with an OK hand sign and a crown emoji.

“Quimmah you’re becoming the GOAT! Happy for you,” replied another fan, pairing the message with a pair of eyes emoji.

“You are such my favorite crush omg,” a third one chimed in, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“[W]ow mamacita you are sublime. [D]elicious,” another one said, adding several emoji depicting a drooling face, an OK hand sign, heart-eyes, a 100-point mark and a winking face.

Russo has been sharing a lot of sexy photos to her Instagram feed as of late, many of which feature her in bikinis. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted one such example earlier this week. The picture showed Russo in a neon orange two-piece that boasted clear straps. The top featured small triangles and straps that went around her neck. She wore the matching bikini bottoms pulled up high on her sides to show off her hips.