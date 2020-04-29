‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Courtney Hope Speaks Out About Sally’s True Motives & An Unconscious Flo

The Bold and the Beautifulactress, Courtney Hope, recently spoke out about the huge cliffhanger the show ended on last week. Hope, who plays Sally Spectra, gave viewers an insider perspective on her character and her current dilemma, per SheKnows Soaps.

Flo Knows Sally’s Not Dying

Of course, B&B fans know that Sally is not terminally ill. She and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) have been fooling everyone into thinking that she only had one month left to live. She knew that Penny was an aspirant designer and promised that she would help her to break into the fashion world. As Hope explained, Sally didn’t weigh the pros and the cons of the plan, she just went with it.

“Sally’s not necessarily thinking fully clearly… But she truly does not like Flo. So when it all transpired, she went with the first suggestion that popped in her head, and hit the ground running.”

However, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) suspected that something was fishy and snooped on the doctor’s laptop. She didn’t find anything to suggest that Sally had a life-threatening condition and set a trap for Sally by placing a rubber snake on the ground. When she pointed to it, Sally leaped onto the furniture, and Flo accused Sally of faking her illness. After some debate, Sally admitted that she had been lying.

Knowing that she’s caught, Sally admits everything to a shocked Flo today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/hpmWeNty5Z — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 22, 2020

Dr. Escobar Knocks Sally Out

Flo was busy texting Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) about Sally and Dr. Escobar’s scam, when the physician knocked her out with a candlestick holder, per The Inquisitr. Sally was shocked by Penny’s actions but they decided that Wyatt could not find his girlfriend lying unconscious on the floor. They then dragged her body out of the house to put her into Penny’s car. However, Wyatt walked into his living room just as they left and exclaimed at the state of his house.

Hope was asked if she thought that Sally had limits. After all, she has kidnapped an unconscious woman because she doesn’t want the truth to come out.

“I don’t think she’d kill or hurt anyone. She’s not malicious at heart. She’s not doing this to hurt Wyatt – in her eyes she’s trying to save him from this manipulative woman; she knows in her heart that she would love Wyatt harder and better than Flo ever would.”

Hope believes that Sally is driven by love. She wants another chance with Wyatt and thinks that she is a better match for him than Flo is.

“Hang on to the edge of your seats!… It’s a perfect cliffhanger,” Hope encouraged the fans.