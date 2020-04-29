Donald Trump Says White House Is ‘Fading Out’ Coronavirus Guidelines As States Begin To Reopen

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration will be “fading out” coronavirus guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the disease in the United States. He explained that the decision is being made to reduce guidelines because many states have put their own guidelines in place.

Federal guidelines are set to expire tomorrow, and White House coronavirus task force members met in the Oval Office with Trump to discuss their plans going forward to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, as CNN reports.

Taskforce leader Vice President Mike Pence said that the federal government will work in tandem with state leaders to create pathways for gradual reopenings.

“Frankly, every state in America has embraced those guidelines at a minimum, or even done more, and now our focus is working with states as governors, like Gov. John Bel Edwards, unveil plans to open up their states again,” he said.

As this takes place, Trump says that federal guidelines will be phased out.

“They’ll be fading out, because now the governors are doing it,” he said.

He added that he supported the governors who have taken measures to get their economies back up and running in recent days.

“I am very much in favor of what they’re doing,” Trump said. “They’re getting it going.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, who also serves on the coronavirus task force, said that they had been “very encouraged to see how the federal guidelines have helped inform, or at least provide a framework for governors and moving forward.”

Earlier this month, the White House issued guidelines to help states ease into reopening. Initially, states were encouraged to allow businesses like gyms to open if they can maintain physical distancing standards.

In the second phase, schools and nonessential travel could resume.

In the final phase, states would largely be back to normal with some limited physical distancing standards still in place.

States like Florida, Texas, and Georgia have started the process of reopening. Many states have begun to see a so-called flattening of the curve, while others are still experiencing an increase in the number of cases within their borders.

The federal government initially issued guidelines in mid-March and later extended those another 30 days. Initially, Trump suggested that states might start to re-open as early as Easter, but he eventually backed down from that idea.

The U.S. has more cases of the disease than any other country, with over 1 million confirmed cases and nearly 60,000 deaths.