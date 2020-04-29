Blond Bombshell Hailey Clauson Shows Off Killer Figure In White Swimsuit

Earlier this week, Hailey Clauson took to her Instagram page to post a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a stylish swimsuit that allowed her to show off her killer body to her 563,000 followers.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model rocked an all-white one-piece bathing suit that made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. The suit included thin straps that rested on her shoulders. It also had a low neckline that teased a bit of Clauson’s cleavage. The ensemble boasted a textured fabric that created an elegant look. Its bottom half featured high-cut legs that bared her hips and helped to elongate her lean legs. The tag revealed Clauson wore a swimsuit from Monday Swimwear, a brand created by models Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman.

Over her swimsuit, Clauson sported an orange cover-up with black accents and a sophisticated print. She wore the garment just on her arms, allowing her one-piece to be fully on display. She accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

The first photo showed Clauson leaning against a door as she held a white mug. In the second, she was in the backyard striking a pose in front of some trees. In both photos, the camera was below eye level and Clauson had to look down at it. The photos were taken in Huntington Beach, California, as revealed by the geotag.

Clauson shared in the caption that she was spending the beautiful California afternoon under the sun.

Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 8,900 likes and upwards of 125 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their admiration for Clauson, showering her with compliments.

“Beautiful, sunny, girl!” one user wrote, following the words with a red heart emoji.

“Looks gorgeous,” replied another one, including a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart at the end of the comment.

“Wooooooooooooww… Lady,” a third fan chimed in, topping the reply with several heart-eyes emoji, a red heart and a face blowing a heart kiss.

“God you are absolutely beautiful,” added another, trailing the message with a long string of red hearts.

Clauson has remained active on her Instagram page throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been getting creative with her posts as she documents her days in lockdown. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Clauson recently shared a photo of herself posing on a couch as she held a hydrangea in her hand. She wore a sheer lingerie set featuring a periwinkle tone and mixed sheer, floral lace with light-toned straps. She tagged Victoria’s Secret and For Love & Lemons’ Instagram pages.