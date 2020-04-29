Sveta Bilyalova Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Fishnet Dress

Sveta Bilyalova looked like a vision in a tropical paradise in her latest Instagram update. The model shared a post that featured her sitting next to an outdoor fountain wearing a racy fishnet dress that left little to the imagination.

Sveta’s update consisted of two snapshots that saw her sitting on a small water fountain. The fountain was surrounded by lush greenery. A large leafy green plant sat in an urn next to her on the fountain. It appeared to be a fabulous day, as the sun was shining above. She did not say where or when the pictures were taken, but judging from her post, they were a throwback to some of her travels before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The model’s dress was about as skimpy as they come. It featured white strings in a wide, fishnet pattern that left most of her body exposed.

Both of the pictures saw Sveta from a side angle as she sat on the fountain. The camera captured her through two green leaves, which gave the snapshots a tropical vibe.

In the first image, Sveta sat with her back straight as she looked at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She placed her hands on her slightly bent knees. Her arms covered part of the sides of her breasts, but the pose left plenty of underboob and side boob to be seen.

Sveta struck a provocative pose in the second photo. She held one bent knee toward her chest and she leaned forward while she pouted for the camera. She placed her hands on her foot, showing off the bare skin on her hip and thigh. Her shapely back was also on display.

The model wore her long dark hair down in waves. She framed her eyes with smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and sculpted brows. Her cheeks were also contoured and she wore a rose shade on her lips.

In the caption, she wrote about her struggles while being quarantined, explaining her lack of content. She also encouraged her followers to stay positive.

Many of her fans offered her words of support.

“We’re all going through the same emotions; and in that way at least, we’re all in this together. Hang in there!” one follower wrote.

“You’re beautiful! I hope your days are happier soon!” a second Instagram user commented.

Before the pandemic, Sveta wowed her fans when she shared a snap that showed her rocking a bikini covered with eggs for Easter.