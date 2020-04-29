Bru Luccas Flaunts Muscular Derriere While Washing Her Car In A Sexy One-Piece

Bru Luccas flaunted her famous backside in a sizzling new snapshot that showed off her car washing skills. The sexy post was added to her Instagram feed on Tuesday afternoon and has become an instant hit with her 2.8 million fans.

The Brazilian babe was seen working outside on a beautiful, sunny day. She stood in the street in front of a white vehicle and gave it a good spray down with a hose. Bru looked directly in front of her with a serious stare and seemed to be enthralled in her work. She showed off her figure in a sexy one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves.

The piece was made of a nylon material that boasted several different colors, including red, gold, navy, and white. It had wide armholes that showed off her trim arms. Bru’s suit cinched at the waist to accentuate her hourglass silhouette. It also featured a high cut that drew further attention to the model’s tiny bodice and midsection. Meanwhile, the garment also left Bru’s muscular legs and pert derriere on full display.

She slicked back her long, dark locks in a flirty ponytail while a few pieces waved in the wind. Bru also secured the front of her tresses with a bright blue headband that was tied on the top. The model opted to go jewelry-free for the sexy shot, ensuring that her audience’s eyes were glued to her curvaceous body.

Bru kept her makeup application simple, letting her sun-kissed glow speak for itself. She wore a small amount of blush on the rounds of her cheeks and an application of mascara on her long lashes.

In the caption of her post, she noted that it was a beautiful day for a car wash while directing fans to the link in her bio for more photos. Many fans loved the photo, and it accrued over 261,000 likes. Some of the model’s fans took their admiration a step further and flooded the comments section with over 1,900 compliments.

“Perfect, wow omg,” one follower gushed with a few flames and heart emoji.

“Are you servicing other areas? If so I would love for u to wash my car in the same outfit,” a second Instagrammer added.

“You are the hottest IG gal by far Luv ya,” another chimed in.

A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with flame, heart, and star emoji.