Joe Biden’s Campaign Is Pushing False Talking Points To Defend Against Tara Reade Allegations, Analyst Says

In an analysis for CNN, Chris Cillizza outlines the false talking points being distributed by Joe Biden‘s campaign. According to Cillizza, the talking points are an attempt to shield the former vice president from blowback from the allegations of sexual assault Tara Reade has leveled against him.

Cillizza points in particular to the claim that The New York Times found that Reade’s accusation was “not credible” — a talking point first reported by BuzzFeed News.

“Biden believes that all women have the right to be heard and to have their claims thoroughly review,” the report reads. “In this case, a thorough review by the New York Times has led to the truth: this incident did not happen.”

As Cillizza notes, this talking point was regurgitated by Georgia state senator and possible vice presidential pick Stacey Abrams when she spoke to CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday night. In both cases, Cillizza notes, the comments do not reflect reality.

“Because The New York Times’ piece that Abrams referenced with Lemon on Tuesday night — and which the Biden campaign talking points lean heavily on — does not, in fact, find that Reade’s accusation is either “not credible” (Abrams’ words) or that “this incident did not happen” (Biden talking points).”

Will The New York Times wait another 19 days to report on Tara Reade’s new corroborating evidence? They took pains to give Biden denial in the headline, didn’t do the same for Kavanaugh. NYT never asked “what to do” with Julie Swetnick, who was referred for criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/is3ezv8JkO — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 25, 2020

Cillizza notes that The New York Times claims to have spoken with Reade, as well as almost two dozen people who worked with Biden in the early 1990s, which is when Reade accuses him of sexually assaulting her. According to the publication, none of the former Biden staffers corroborated details of Reade’s allegation, and no other sexual assault allegation was mentioned during the reporting.

“The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden,” it concluded, which Cillizza notes does not suggest the publication discounted Reade’s allegation.

Cillizza says that Biden’s campaign is “twisting” the report’s findings to suggest that Reade’s allegations are untrue, citing Biden’s denial and the lack of corroboration from former staffers as evidence of this false claim.

Reade’s story has been corroborated by her brother, a friend, and two women — one who is a former co-worker, and the other a former neighbor. In addition, Reade’s brother and friend claim that Reade confided in her mother — who died in 2016 — about the alleged assault.

Reade also claims that her mother called in to Larry King Live to inquire about the assault. Footage of the alleged call has resurfaced and shows an anonymous woman asking how her daughter can tell her story of working with a prominent senator without going to the press.