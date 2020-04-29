Donald Trump Walks Back Statement About US Being Able To Perform 5 Million Coronavirus Tests A Day ‘Very Soon’

On Tuesday, President Trump said that the US would be able to perform 5 million coronavirus tests a day 'very soon,' but on Wednesday he denied that he'd made such a statement.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump asserted that the US will be able to perform 5 million coronavirus tests a day “very soon,” but on Wednesday Trump walked back that statement, according to CBS News.

During a press conference on Tuesday, a reporter asked Trump whether the US would soon have the capacity to perform 5 million coronavirus tests per day. Initially, the President didn’t answer the question. When the reporter followed up, asking the President to clarify, Trump responded that he believed the US would be able to reach that number in the near future.

“Oh, well, we’re going to be there very soon. If you look at the numbers, it could be that we’re getting very close. I mean, I don’t have the exact numbers.”

REPORTER: Experts say the US needs to do 5 million tests per day to safely reopen. Why doesn't your testing plan go that far? TRUMP: "We inherited a very broken test." (The coronavirus didn't even exist until nearly 3 years into his term as president) pic.twitter.com/XjlIxbmMjg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2020

However, on Wednesday, CBS News reported that President Trump claimed he had never made such a statement. He said that his answer during Tuesday’s press briefing was the result of a “media trap.” This isn’t the first time the President has made misleading statements about the US’s testing capacity, according to Vox.

The Covid Tracking Project, a volunteer organization that is compiling and presenting data about the coronavirus pandemic, has found that the US is currently performing about 220,000 tests per day.

Vox reported that many public health experts have agreed that testing is crucial to managing coronavirus outbreaks. Many experts estimate that in order to control the pandemic, the US needs to be performing at least 500,000 tests per day. Some experts say that in order to truly contain the spread of the virus and safely reopen the economy, the US should be performing 5 million tests per day.

So far, the US has performed a total of 5 million tests, and Admiral Brett Giroir, the coronavirus testing director indicated on Tuesday that the country wouldn’t be able to perform anywhere near 5 million tests a day any time soon, CBS News reported. Giroir went on to say that at this point 5 million tests per day is an “unreasonable benchmark.” He stressed that even if the US were able to achieve that level of testing, it may not be enough to “protect Public health.”

Vox also reported that the testing plan that President Trump revealed on Monday, would only increase testing capacity to 260,000 tests per day. That testing capacity is just over half of what most experts agree the testing capacity needs to be, and nowhere near the 5 million mark that some say the US should be hitting.