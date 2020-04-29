Bill de Blasio Apologizes For ‘Tough Love’ Warning To Jewish Community After Public Backlash

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio offered up an apology to the Jewish community in New York after he expressed frustration at a funeral crowd that violated the city’s social distancing requirements, Fox News reports.

On Tuesday night, de Blasio personally oversaw the breaking up of a crowd of hundreds of people gathered to pay final respects to a local rabbi, who reportedly died from COVID-19. Afterward, he criticized the Jewish community, warning them that gatherings — even religiously-oriented ones — won’t be allowed during the pandemic.

Tipster says this is the Williamsburg funeral today of Rabbi Chaim Mertz who died from COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/wsTvCrlzpb — Reuven Blau (@ReuvenBlau) April 29, 2020

In a series of messages following the breakup of the funeral crowd, de Blasio said that the gathering was “absolutely unacceptable” and warned that a gathering of that nature wouldn’t be “tolerated.”

“My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period,” he wrote.

His comments were met with immediate backlash from Jewish leaders who took offense that the Jewish community was called out in particular, rather than issuing a general warning to any groups that have gathered despite the city’s stay-at-home order.

Critics warned that his comments could encourage anti-Semitism and seemed to indicate that all Jewish people, of which there are over a million in New York City, were flouting the rules put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Many agreed that those violating the rules should be called out, but pointing fingers at one ethnic group, they argued, is offensive.

De Blasio responded to the criticism by saying that while he stands by the warning against gatherings, he didn’t mean to offend anyone.

“I regret if the way I said it in any way gave people a feeling of being treated the wrong way, that was not my intention,” de Blasio said. “It was said with love, but it was tough love.”

He added that he didn’t intend for his comments, which he made with “passion” and “emotion,” to be hurtful. However, he didn’t regret his choice to publicly call out the danger of large gatherings during the current health crisis, he added.

“If I see it in any other community, I’ll call that out equally.”

New York City is the epicenter of the disease in the United States, with over 162,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 12,509 deaths.

Because of this, de Blasio has warned that strict social distancing measures will be in place through May.