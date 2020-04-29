YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Paints Outdoors In Mini White Peasant Dress During Quarantine

YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs by Gab” — took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself during her quarantine.

DeMartino stunned in a mini white peasant dress with a floral pattern all over. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and had short sleeves. She sported her light wavy brunette hair down and accessorized herself with numerous rings. DeMartino rocked acrylic nails and black mascara for the occasion. The 24-year-old showed off the small tattoo on her wrist and didn’t put on any shoes.

The YouTuber posted two images within one upload. In both pics, she was captured outdoors surrounded by a lake and tall trees.

In the first shot, DeMartino appeared to be sat on her knees on top of a blanket. The garment covered the lower part of her body and didn’t display her legs. She held a paintbrush in her hand and looked over at the camera lens with a smile. In front of her was a blank white canvas that she was about to creative with.

In the next slide, DeMartino was caught candidly from the side in the same position. She raised her hand close to her face and showed off the detailing of the dress a little more.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of users have been taking photos from home because they are self-isolating. DeMartino tagged her home-related Instagram account, The Castaway Cottage, which is where she is currently spending her quarantine.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 82,000 likes and over 750 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.3 million followers.

“That dress is everything,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re so pretty! I hope you’re safe and healthy, I love you so much,” another devotee shared.

“Omg Gabi, u look so gorgeous. Ur dress is so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“These are officially my fav pics of u,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she channeled Ariana Grande in honor of her single “No Tears Left to Cry” turning two years old. DeMartino wowed in a short white dress with small white dots all over. She rocked the ensemble with black thigh-high boots that appeared to be made of velvet material and pulled her long brunette hair up in a high ponytail. To complete the look, she accessorized herself with small stud earrings and opted for a thin necklace