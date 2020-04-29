‘The Young And The Restless’ Announces A Thrilling ‘Lifetime Of Love’ Week Featuring Victor & Nikki

The Young and the Restless thrilled fans of Victor and Nikki Newman’s love story by announcing the theme of its second week of classic episodes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Because the CBS Daytime drama shut down production on March 17 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, it ran out of new material to air each weekday. To fill the time slot, the sudser will broadcast flashback storylines centered around a specific topic each week until it can resume shooting.

In a tweet, Y&R revealed that the week of May 4, it would air episodes around the idea of a “Lifetime of Love,” highlighting Victor and Nikki Newman’s decades-long love story. The earliest moment featured will be from 1981, and it will show moments from the relationship of one of daytime’s most iconic couples. Throughout the years, Victor and Nikki have had two children together — Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). They’ve been married to each other and divorced several times, and each has also been married to several others. However, through it all, Nikki and Victor have managed to find their ways back to each other.

Just about two years ago, the duo even flirted with an open marriage, and Nikki had a fling with Arturo Rosales (Jason Canela). At the same time, Victor also had a brief fling during Nikki’s cougar relationship with the much younger contractor. However, they ultimately decided that the arrangement didn’t work well for them, so they are back together in a committed relationship. Most recently, they’ve tried to remain united through Victor’s rare, life-threatening blood disease and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) repeated attacks on the Newman family.

Viewers indicated that they are looking forward to seeing five more classic episodes featuring the beloved couple. When the soap started showing classic episodes on Fridays, it played Victor and Nikki’s first wedding from 1984, so they’ve already recently had a taste of some of the old-school storylines.

“Oh my gosh, can’t wait to tune in! You never forget your first soap loves,” praised one fan.

“Victor was not my cup of tea in the beginning, but I guess he had to grow on me. I may not agree with his tactics, but they get the job done. He and Nikki have become the King & Queen of GC,” a second long-time viewer declared.

It seems that Nikki might have angered her husband, though, with her latest involvement because she told Victoria the truth about what 11-year-old Adam did to AJ in Kansas all those years ago. Victor blamed Nikki for sharing the truth with their daughter, who used it against Adam.