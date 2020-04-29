Tom Hanks Shows Off Convalescent Plasma He Donated To Help Create ‘Hank-ccine’ Coronavirus Treatment

'After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap,' he said of the donation process.

Actor Tom Hanks took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off a picture of the bag of plasma he donated — plasma that he hopes will be used to treat people sick with COVID-19, as he was a few weeks ago.

As ABC News reports, Hanks is hoping that a “Hanks-ccine,” as he calls it, making a portmanteau of the words “Hanks” and “vaccine,” will be developed using his blood plasma. The actor and his wife both battled COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, but survived.

That he contracted the virus and survived means that he has antibodies to the virus in his plasma, the liquid portion of the blood. Such plasma might be helpful in the fight against the coronavirus.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the use of convalescent plasma, as it’s called, as a weapon to fight viral illnesses, dates back at least as far as the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918. Doctors would take blood from people who had contracted the illness and recovered, separate out the plasma, and then inject that plasma into people still acutely sick with the illness.

Convalescent plasma was not and is not a cure, for the Spanish Flu, COVID-19, or any illness, viral or otherwise. Back in 1918, its use was limited to easing some of the suffering of some of the sickest patients, and slightly increase their chances of recovery.

And though the process, crude by modern standards and out of use for decades, is not a cure, it is one of a limited number of tools that the medical community can use in fighting the disease. As has been seen since the beginning of the pandemic, lacking a cure or a vaccine, doctors are looking at all options, however crude, out-of-date, or off-label they may be.

To that end, Hanks says, he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have both been approached about donating their own plasma to be used in the convalescent therapy.

“And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,'” he said earlier this week.

And he appears to have followed through on that promise, showing off his donation in a Wednesday Instagram post.

As can be seen in Hanks’ caption, the donation process was remarkably easy: fill out paperwork, then lie down and take a nap while the heart does the grunt work.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, if Hanks’ plasma is intended to be literally injected into another patient, or will simply serve as a research sample.