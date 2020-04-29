Wendy Williams Describes Her Current Romantic Interest, ‘He Gives Good Gifts’

Wendy Williams is keepng the name of her current love interest a secret.

During the April 27 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy Williams opened up about her current love interest. While she did not release the man’s name, she acknowledged that he is everything she is looking for. In addition to being in a similar place in life as her, Williams noted that this man treats her well by giving her good gifts, according to Hollywood Life.

Williams, who is 55-years-old, is currently filming her daytime talkshow from her New York apartment in an effort to protect herself and her team from the coronavirus. However, as soon as it is safe enough to do so, she revealed that she looks forward to getting back into the dating game.

“But, there is this particular interest that I do have. He’s also got the same same situation. He gives good gifts, he comes with his car and driver. We eat the same food, we like the same music, he’s age-appropriate and the whole bit,” she said of her significant other.

The talkshow host said that some men have been contacting her and asking to see her while she has been in quarantine. However, she has turned them down for the sake of protecting her health. One particular unnamed man asked Williams if he could take her out for crab, steak and a cigar, even offering her a present. Williams was perturbed by the audacity he had to invite her to come out to the city with him even in the midst of a state wide stay-at-home order. Thus, she not only denied his invitation but crossed him off the list in terms of suitors she is considering.

“I texted him back and I’m like, ‘No, I’m happily quarantining, bye!’ The idea that he had this idea during this heavy quarantine, makes me not even want to go out with him after quarantine. So, he’s off the list,” she said.

Williams has been a legally single woman since finalizing her divorce with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter in January. She filed for divorce from him because he fathered a child with his mistress.

Since becoming single, Williams has been seen out and about with numerous men but had never confirmed that she is dating any of them. However, she has made it quite clear in the past what time of man she is looking for, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She is looking for someone who is financially stable and can treat her to the life of luxury she is used to. She is also not interested in a man with young children.