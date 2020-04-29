Vivi Castrillon Flaunts Her Killer Figure In Black Bikini For Triple-Photo Update

Vivi Castrillon took to Instagram to share another sexy upload from her time in quarantine. The triple-photo update was posted to her feed on April 28, and it added some serious heat to her page.

The latest update captured the model lounging outside on her outdoor terrace. Vivi geotagged the upload at The Shoreline at Solé Mia — a luxury apartment complex in Miami. She hung out outside on a balcony that was covered with green turf and a set of wicker furniture. Each photo in the series boasted a different angle on the model’s body, which was clad in a skimpy black swimsuit.

Vivi’s bikini was very basic but still super sexy. It boasted a skimpy top with a V-neckline that covered only what was necessary while showcasing ample cleavage. The thick straps sat on her upper shoulders and secured around her back while drawing plenty of attention to her trim arms. The bottom band sat snug on her ribs and pushed her chest up even further.

Only one of the photos offered a glimpse of her bottoms, which boasted the same black fabric as her top. The garment sat snug on her hips and accentuated her muscular thighs. The second image also offered a view of her taut tummy and trim midsection. Vivi matched her navel piercing to the color of her swimsuit.

She opted for a few other minor accessories, including a floppy straw hat to shield her from the sun. Vivi covered up the top of her head with the cap and wore her long, brunette locks down and at her back. The Miami-based model added a small amount of bling with a pair of diamond earrings and a dainty silver necklace that had a small, circular charm. The bombshell was done up with a full face of makeup, which included defined brows, bold eyeliner, and thick lashes. She added a few pops of color with light pink blush and purple eyeshadow while she expertly lined her lips with a delicate pink gloss.

Vivi paired the stunning shot with a sweet quote and urged her fans to join her private platform to “learn some tips.” Fans have flooded the post with love in the form of over 24,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

“Looking so beautiful friends God bless you,” one Instagram user complimented alongside a series of red hearts.

“Super gorgeous stunning beautiful sweet cute sexy,” a second social media user gushed.

“Good afternoon pretty lady. You look very beautiful, attractive, and elegant. Have a nice day for you,” another chimed in.